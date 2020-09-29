A NEWPORT hotel has been given a closure order after "persistent disorder".

Officers from Gwent Police applied to Newport Magistrates' Court for a closure order on Victoria Hotel, in Corporation Road.

The application said that use of the premises was "associated with significant and persistent disorder".

The closure order was served today and will mean the hotel is closed immediately.

It will remain shut for three months.

No one will be allowed access to the site.

Anyone who remains on, or enters, the hotel in contravention to the order could be fined or face imprisonment.

The closure order states: "The court has considered a closure order made on September 29 on the ground that a person has engaged in anti-social behaviour on the premises and the use of the premises is associated with significant and persistent disorder or persistent serious nuisance to members of the public.

#NewportEast officers served a Court Closure Order today at the Victoria Hotel. Action taken in response to ongoing Anti-social behaviour. #ProtectingandReassuring #MaindeeNPT #DRelief #CrimeReductionOfficer pic.twitter.com/LwctCSaSKY — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) September 29, 2020

"The premises are to be closed immediately to all persons and remain closed for three months from the date of this order.

"This order prohibits access by all persons, at all times and in all circumstances.

"A person who remains on or enters the premises in contravention of this order is liable to a fine or imprisonment or both."