A NEW mobile coronavirus testing centre will open in Torfaen tomorrow.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is opening a temporary unit in Pontypool.

The new centre has been opened in response to a rising rate of coronavirus cases in the area.

It will provide a 'walk up' testing service to residents of Torfaen, by appointment only.

The mobile unit will be at the Old Mill Car Park, Trosnant, opposite the Pontypool Active Living Centre, from tomorrow (September 30) until Wednesday, October 7.

Mererid Bowley, Interim Director of Public Health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “This new mobile testing unit provides greater accessibility to a test for all Torfaen residents and allows us to test more people with symptoms of coronavirus.

“This temporary testing unit will help us learn more about the rate of infection help us protect the residents of Torfaen.

"I’d encourage people who live in Torfaen, if you have symptoms of a cough, loss of taste or smell or fever or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason to get a test.

"I urge anybody with symptoms and your whole household to stay at home until you have the results of your test to protect you, your family and your community.

"By working together we can keep Torfaen safe”

READ MORE:

If you have symptoms of coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell – or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason, call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm to book a test.

If you are unsure about your symptoms, use the NHS Wales online symptom checker, or call 111 for help and advice.

If you live too far away to travel by foot to Pontypool, you can book to have a test posted to your home or attend a drive through in Cwm in Ebbw Vale or at Rodney Parade in Newport.

You should not attend this ‘walk up’ facility if you intend on driving to your test.

You can also have a test posted to your home.

Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.