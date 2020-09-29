As September, and the summer, draws to a close our thoughts are with residents in our neighbouring local authority areas.

With tighter restrictions now in place in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Bridgend, Torfaen and Merthyr Tydfil, among others, we can have no better reminder of the importance of staying vigilant.

Monmouthshire’s residents have been resilient and patient over the past six months, something I am incredibly grateful for, but now more than ever we must all keep on our guard if we’re to reduce the risk and impact of Covid-19 here.

But while we focus on the present, we must also consider the rest of this year.

For businesses who have fought their way back from the brink, the winter months will bring a fresh set of challenges. Throughout the summer, many shops, cafés, pubs and restaurants have found that utilising outdoor areas have helped reassure residents that they are able to go shopping and stop for lunch, or a coffee, while still being able to social distance.

The measures introduced in many of Monmouthshire’s towns over the summer months have helped to support this and we hope that they will continue to.

These have included wider footways to accommodate queues outside of shops and facilitate social distancing, the creation of new pavement café areas to allow businesses to expand outside of their premises, and a reduction of the speed limit in towns to 20mph to help keep pedestrians safe.

We realise that meeting indoors, at pubs, restaurants, and cafés has been a challenge for some.

So, with the days drawing in and the temperature inevitably dropping, outdoor space may not be as appealing for shoppers.

We are committed to doing everything we can to support businesses as they look to tackle these hurdles.

There are a number of grant schemes available to Monmouthshire’s businesses, and one in particular could help meet the cost of getting outdoor spaces ready for winter, ready for shoppers.

The Town Centre Outdoor Adaptation Grant offers up to £8,000 towards outdoor heating, lighting, tables, chairs, and much more. Details of this scheme and how to apply can be found at Monmouthshire.gov.uk/town-grants/

As our businesses work hard to encourage shoppers to keep shopping local, we will do everything we can to support this. Whatever challenges winter may bring, one thing is for sure, by planning ahead and by keeping to the guidelines we can all, residents and businesses, be prepared.