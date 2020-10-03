HAVE you ever heard of these famous musicians from South Wales?

From electronic trios to rock bands and successful solo artists, this end of the county has had its fair share of stars:

Marina Diamandis

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 – Day Two – O2 Arena – London - (David Parry/PA)

Marina Diamandis, better-known as MARINA previously went by the stage name Marina and the Diamonds.

The singer was born in Brynmawr and raised in the village of Pandy in Abergavenny.

She attended Haberdashers' Monmouth School for Girls and has since reflected that she found her talent there.

Her debut studio album Family Jewels was released in 2010, it entered the UK Albums Chart in fifth place.

Her follow up concept album, Electra Heart was certified gold in the UK and US with hit singles 'Primadonna' and 'How to Be a Heartbreaker'.

She placed second in the BBC Sound of 2010 Awards and has since gone on to win multiple awards.

In 2019 she toured her latest album, Love + Fear which included playing a live show in Cardiff.

Manic Street Preachers



James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, who have announced two concerts to benefit the NHS (Ian West/PA)

The welsh rock band was formed in 1986 in Blackwood and is made up of cousins James Dean Bradfield on lead vocal and lead guitar, drummer Sean Moore and Nick Wire on bass.

The band was conceived in Oakdale Comprehensive School in Blackwood which all of the band attended.

They have headlined festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading Festival.

Additionally they have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic the rock band have announced two free area shows for NHS staff.

Feeder

Grant Nicholas - Image: Marcus Bowen at the English Wikipedia

The indie rock band Feeder were formed in Newport in 1994 by lead singer Grant Nicholas.

Nicholas was born in Newport but grew up in Shirenewton, near Chepstow. He was educated at Monmouth School.

The bands third album Echo Park was released in 2001, with its lead single Buck Rogers becoming a top five single, and gaining them a cult following across the UK and Japan.

At their peak of commercial success, Feeder won two Kerrang! Awards in 2001 and 2003 and were inducted into their Hall of Fame in August 2019.

In 2017 the rock band played an anniversary show in Chepstow celebrating 21 years of releasing albums.

Goldie Lookin Chain

Best known for their hit single Guns Don't Kill People, Rappers Do, the Welsh comedy hip-hop group Goldie Lookin Chain put Newport on the map when they shot to fame in 2004 with their Greatest Hits album.

The iconic group are one of the best known musical acts to come from the city with their humorous representation of culture in Newport and south Wales.

The band have been known to follow Newport County football team closely, and have even dedicated a song, You're Not From Newport, to their home city.

The Beef Seeds

The country music and bluegrass band is an artist collaboration project with Ryde.

Formed in Newport in 2013 the band records and publishes cover videos on its YouTube channel.

The band consists of Peet "Bongo Peet" Morgan, Becky "Miss Becky" Johnson, Scott "Showman" Bowman, and Adam Beale who all live in the same house with their dog Ninja.

Their covers have over two million views on YouTube.

Their version of The Pogues' Christmas classic, "Fairytale of New York," which they aptly renamed "Fairytale of Newport" became a festive online hit. The music video follows the band and their official mascot, Ninja, around Newport's city centre.