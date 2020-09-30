TRIBUTES have been paid to three-time Abergavenny mayor and former teacher Alan Breeze.

Mr Breeze, a pillar of the community in the town, died at Nevill Hall Hospital on Monday.

A well-respected and popular figure, Mr Breeze served as the town's mayor in 1980/81, 1985/86, and 2002/03, beside his wife Thelma as mayoress.

He also taught French to students at King Henry VIII School for 31 years before his retirement in 1997.

As mayor he was able to realise his passion for the twinning movement, and regularly visited Abergavenny’s twin towns – Ostringen in Germany and Beaupreau in France.

He was heavily involved in developing relations between the towns, and was made an honorary burgess of Abergavenny in 2008 for community services.

Reacting to the news, current mayor Cllr Tony Konieczny said: “I would like to offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to Alan’s family at this sad time.

“I had the pleasure of chatting to Alan at many civic occasions; Alan was a generous man always willing to offer advice and support to fellow councillors and mayors and his views were always welcome.”

On behalf of King Henry VIII School, executive headteacher Elspeth Lewis said: “King Henry VIII School community were very sad to hear the news of the passing of Alan Breeze.

“Alan Breeze most recently was an incredibly dedicated member of King Henry VIII School Foundation Governors.

“His work and unstinting support through this excellent charitable trust has allowed many former KHS students to benefit from bursaries to support them in their studies.

“However this is but a small part of Alan’s association with the school. Alan attended KHS as a student and after attending university returned to the school to teach French.

“He quickly gained promotion to Head of Modern Foreign Languages and was renowned for being an outstanding practitioner.

“Alan remained at the school until he retired in 1997. Following his retirement Alan maintained strong links with the school through the Foundation Governors attending many school events.

“As a school we have been extremely lucky to know Alan as he worked tirelessly his whole life on the behalf of the young students of KHS and Abergavenny. He shall be greatly missed.”

Member of the Welsh Parliament for Monmouth Nick Ramsay added: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Alan.

“I first got to know Alan during my time as Cllr for the Mardy ward back in 2004 when Alan represented the Castle ward of the town.

“Alan wasn’t just a colleague, he became a friend and was always on hand with advice and experience.

“He will be sorely missed, our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”