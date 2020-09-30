As Newport County AFC welcome yet another top flight club to Rodney Parade tonight when they come up against Newcastle United of the Premier League.
They are contesting the fourth round of the Carabao Cup - the furtherest County has progressed in this competition.
But due to the present local lockdown and pandemic restrictions, no fans will be allowed in the ground to watch the action.
FABULOUS: Newport County AFC fans roar on their team at Wembley for the replay against Tottenham Hotspur in 2018
So today, we take a look back over the last few years when County has played the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City at Rodney Parade in the FA Cup.
Newport County AFC fans show their support at the game against Manchester City in February 2019
They also met two Championship sides, Leeds and Middlesbrough, on their two classic cup runs.
And West Ham United visited the ground in recent years in the Carabao Cup.
Were you there for any of the games? Did you spend hours queuing for tickets for any of these games? Maybe you're in one of our pictures...
Newport fans cheer on their team when they met West Ham United in the Carabao Cup in August 2019