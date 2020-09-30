THE owner of two popular Gwent eateries has opened a third venue - and hasn't let the coronavirus pandemic deter him.

Steak on the Square, which is on The Square in Magor, is owned by Gareth Lee who also owns The Gate in Llanfrechfa and The Gate Deli, also on The Square in Magor.

The new venue is at the building formerly home to Magor Chinese Takeaway.

Steak on the Square (Picture: Cameron Lee)

Mr Lee said: “It was a soft opening for Steak on the Square, as it’s a small venue and we didn’t know if it was going to be finished on time.

“I’m not too worried about the timing – we opened The Gate Deli during lockdown – and things will get better.”

Steak on the Square is a small addition to Magor, with five tables (20 seats) which are socially distanced, and the chefs work in an open kitchen in the middle of the restaurant.

Steak on the Square offers an intimate dining experience (Picture: Cameron Lee)

The restaurant - which was gutted and rebuilt by Vers Homes - will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. While the coronavirus restrictions are in place guests must wear masks prior to being seated and will be track and traced.

The build took around nine days, according to Mr Lee, although he was first interested in the premises around three weeks ago.

"It got done really quickly," said Mr Lee.

"The restaurant offers steak and seafood dishes, plus allows guests to see how the chefs work - an interactive experience."

Gareth Lee at Steak on the Square (Picture: Cameron Lee)

Steak on the Square is open Tuesdays to Saturday from midday until 4pm and 6pm to 9pm. Sunday lunches are available from midday to 4pm.

To book a table call The Gate Deli on 01633 289345.