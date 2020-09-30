Terri Blake, of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, took a walk around the lake at Festival Park at Ebbw Vale. The park was the home of the Garden Festival of Wales which was held in 1992. Since then part of the site was redeveloped into a shopping centre and the rest was left as a park. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures from our members over on the Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
A walk round the lake at Fesitval Park, Ebbw Vale in pictures
