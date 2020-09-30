A PROLIFIC Ebbw Vale artist has created a digital collage to help highlight the plight of the events industry in Wales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Artist Nathan Wyburn is shining a light on the Welsh events industry by creating a digital Welsh flag made up of 500 faces of people working in events industry in Wales Events professionals across Wales have come together to highlight the urgent support needed to keep the sector from the risk of collapse during the pandemic.

Professionals and volunteers from across the industry have united to plan activity as part of a global awareness day, which includes a digital collage of the Welsh flag made up from 500 of events people in Wales unveiled today.

Mr Wyburn said: “I’m honoured to have been asked to be part of this campaign, as a proud Welsh artist I’ve often made art that reflects the times, and the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been an exception.

"It’s been heart-breaking for me as a concert and theatre attendee, an events hosts and charity fundraiser to not be able to do any of these things.

"Many of my friends also work in these industries and have lost their income. I too, lost a lot of mine.

"I think the artwork of the dragon roars with Welsh pride, but also sadly shows how much talent is currently unable to be used.

"To think 500 people sent in photos and that’s barely one per cent of the people in Wales affected by this... that’s extremely emotional.”

Amid significant job losses and reduction in demand as a result of coronavirus, the global events industry is joining forces from 8pm today for a global day of action.

The initiative will see event professionals and venues from 25 countries lending their support. The Day of Action marks the start of a new phase of the wider #WeMakeEvents industry campaign, alerting governments worldwide to the disastrous situation the sector faces without financial aid.

#WeMakeEvents is now calling on governments worldwide to extend significant financial support for the people and companies in the events sector supply chain until they are permitted to run mass participation events and can viably return to work.

Nathan Wyburn created a digital collage of the Welsh flag. Picture: Mark Robson

The #WeMakeEvents campaign has been ramping up activity to highlight how the global live events industry, which usually comprises over 30 million workers worldwide, urgently needs to get back to work.

Today, Wales' event professionals will join other industry colleagues in thousands of cities across the world to 'stand as one' for the global day of action.

The ‘baton’ will be passed across different time zones and feature creative activities, which include: