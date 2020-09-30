A PROLIFIC Ebbw Vale artist has created a digital collage to help highlight the plight of the events industry in Wales during the coronavirus pandemic.
Artist Nathan Wyburn is shining a light on the Welsh events industry by creating a digital Welsh flag made up of 500 faces of people working in events industry in Wales Events professionals across Wales have come together to highlight the urgent support needed to keep the sector from the risk of collapse during the pandemic.
Professionals and volunteers from across the industry have united to plan activity as part of a global awareness day, which includes a digital collage of the Welsh flag made up from 500 of events people in Wales unveiled today.
Mr Wyburn said: “I’m honoured to have been asked to be part of this campaign, as a proud Welsh artist I’ve often made art that reflects the times, and the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been an exception.
"It’s been heart-breaking for me as a concert and theatre attendee, an events hosts and charity fundraiser to not be able to do any of these things.
"Many of my friends also work in these industries and have lost their income. I too, lost a lot of mine.
"I think the artwork of the dragon roars with Welsh pride, but also sadly shows how much talent is currently unable to be used.
"To think 500 people sent in photos and that’s barely one per cent of the people in Wales affected by this... that’s extremely emotional.”
Amid significant job losses and reduction in demand as a result of coronavirus, the global events industry is joining forces from 8pm today for a global day of action.
The initiative will see event professionals and venues from 25 countries lending their support. The Day of Action marks the start of a new phase of the wider #WeMakeEvents industry campaign, alerting governments worldwide to the disastrous situation the sector faces without financial aid.
#WeMakeEvents is now calling on governments worldwide to extend significant financial support for the people and companies in the events sector supply chain until they are permitted to run mass participation events and can viably return to work.
Nathan Wyburn created a digital collage of the Welsh flag. Picture: Mark Robson
The #WeMakeEvents campaign has been ramping up activity to highlight how the global live events industry, which usually comprises over 30 million workers worldwide, urgently needs to get back to work.
Today, Wales' event professionals will join other industry colleagues in thousands of cities across the world to 'stand as one' for the global day of action.
The ‘baton’ will be passed across different time zones and feature creative activities, which include:
- Shine a Light - strategically placed shafts of white light will be beamed into the night sky, with each one signifying potential job losses. At 8pm, seven locations in Wales will beam lights which as part of the UK effort which will also be streamed live. Locations include Caldicot Castle.
- #LightItInRed - venues and structures will be illuminated red with the #WeMakeEvents signature expression of Red Alert.
- Releasing short videos from Welsh industry professionals describing how the pandemic has affected their business, events and careers. These videos include representatives from the National Eisteddfod, Tafwyl, Stereophonics, Only Men Aloud, Gig Buddies, Donna-Marie a Lady Gaga impersonator and a care home entertainer along with production and events companies and freelancers.
- Inside Out - images of what would have been taking place inside a venue will now be projected onto the outside of empty venues, reminding us of what we are missing and what may never return.
- Creative & Art Installations - these will illustrate the numbers of event professionals either already out of work or expecting to be soon.
- Additional activity will include large screens and mobile vans touring Cardiff emphasising the need for the Welsh events community.