GREGGS has announced that its 'hotly anticipated autumnal fan favourite' the Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to shops nationwide from October.
The seasonal drink, which has rapidly gained popularity in recent years, is known among coffee lovers for marking the start of Autumn, as temperatures cool and cosy coffees are back on the menu.
This year, Greggs have revealed customers don’t need to brave the elements to get their hands on the coveted hot drink, as the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is also available for delivery through Just Eat.
When will it go on sale?
Greggs' PSL will go on sale on Thursday, October 1.
How much will it cost?
The warming beverage will cost from £1.95, which Greggs say is £1.35 cheaper than its rival Starbucks’ version.
What is the Pumpkin Spice Latte made of?
Greggs’ Pumpkin Spice Latte combines a blend of freshly ground coffee, steamed milk and sweet pumpkin spice flavour syrup, topped with cream and a shortbread crumb.
The food on-the-go retailer uses a 'unique blend' of Fairtrade Arabica and Robusta coffee beans from Peru, Colombia, and Tanzania - slow-roasted to create a full flavour.
How can Greggs fans order a drink to be delivered?
To order a Greggs through Just Eat, visit www.just-eat.co.uk/takeaway/brands/greggs or alternatively place a click and collect order at https://www.greggs.co.uk/clickandcollect.
To find the nearest Greggs shop, visit: https://www.greggs.co.uk/shopfinder.
