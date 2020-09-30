A WOMAN born and raised in New Tredegar didn't let the lockdown restrictions get in the way of celebrating her 105th birthday.

Nellie Dando is a resident at the White Rose care home in New Tredegar and celebrated her amazing landmark on Sunday, September 27, with a socially distanced party with her son, friends and staff.

Ms Dando was born in New Tredegar and moved to London as a teenager, she returned home to care for her grandmother and has lived in the town ever since, moving to the home last December.

Her son Kenneth, 83 - who moved into the home alongside hos mother in March - was present at the party, but her other son Ivor was unable to attend physically due to living in Australia, and the rest of her family were unable to visit due to restrictions in Wales.

Nellie Dando and her son Kenneth Dando

Ms Dando enjoyed a buffet, cake, tipple and a card from the Queen.

She said: “I had a lovely time celebrating my birthday at White Rose with the lovely staff and my friends. Although I’m no spring chicken, I’m always up for a party and some cake. It was fantastic.”

MORE NEWS:

Mr Dando said: “It was a very nice day. Mum really enjoyed it. It’s very good here and we’d like to thank the staff for being so kind to us.”

She loves to knit and spends most of her day stitching and purling and joining in the activity afternoon sessions, particularly singing.

White Rose home manager, Jayne Coburn, said: “Nellie is a remarkable lady of 105. To have all your faculties and able to walk around is amazing at this age. It is lovely that Nellie and Kenneth can be together.

“We know its not ideal to have a birthday during the lockdown, but we tried to make it as special as possible for her. I hope she enjoyed celebrating at the home as much as we did.”