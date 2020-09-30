FIFTY-six new case of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent today, with all but two of them recorded in locked down areas.

There have been 20 new cases confirmed in Newport, 15 in Blaenau Gwent, 11 in Caerphilly, and eight in Torfaen.

Monmouthshire - the only part of Gwent not currently in a local lockdown - recorded two new cases.

Overall in Wales today, 388 new cases have been confirmed along with one new coronavirus-related death, according to Public Health Wales.

Across Wales since the pandemic began, there have now been 23,985 confirmed cases, again, according to Public Health Wales, with 4,243 in Gwent.

The case rate per 100,000 population for the past week in Blaenau Gwent is 274.8, which remains by far the highest in Wales, and one of the highest in the UK.

There have been 192 confirmed cases in Blaenau Gwent in the past week, and 9.6 per cent of those people tested there have returned a positive result.

The case rate in the past week in Newport is 58.2 per 100,000 population, in Caerphilly it is 51.4, and in Torfaen 51.1.

The new confirmed coronavirus-related death stems from the Swansea Bay University Health Board area.

The locations of the new cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 86

Cardiff - 55

Swansea - 28

Newport - 20

Flintshire - 21

Bridgend -17

Carmarthenshire - 17

Blaenau Gwent - 15

Vale of Glamorgan - 13

Neath Port Talbot - 12

Caerphilly - 11

Conwy - 11

Merthyr Tydfil - 11

Torfaen - eight

Denbighshire - seven

Powys - five

Anglesey - three

Monmouthshire - two

Gwynedd - one

Ceredigion - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Unknown location - six

Resident outside Wales - 30

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.