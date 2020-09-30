ALTHOUGH this evening is likely to be a memorable one for Newport County fans as the Exiles face Newcastle United, fans are being warned not to travel to Rodney Parade.

The Caraboa Cup tie will be played in Newport this evening - but without supporters due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Gwent Police is asking residents and local businesses to work with officers ahead of the clash.

The fourth round tie takes place at 5.30pm and will be available to watch on Sky and on Newport County’s website.

Chief superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Fans are still not allowed to enter the stadium and the game will be played behind closed doors.

“The match is available on TV and online via Newport County’s website, so there is little point in attending the ground or congregating outside.

“We continue to ask our communities to follow the Welsh Government guidance and remember that local restrictions are currently in place in Newport.

READ MORE:

"We would also ask local businesses to stay onside with us also.

“We are working with our partners who are responsible for licensing across the force area to ensure they are complying with the guidance as part of the current legislation.

“Staying safe is most important but we would ask people to be sensible also.

“Officers will be out and about on patrol in Newport, and across all force areas, to protect and reassure our communities.”

Incidents can be reported to Gwent Police by calling 101, via the force’s social media accounts or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.