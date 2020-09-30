ALL six recycling centres in Caerphilly county borough will operate under winter opening hours from tomorrow (October 1).

The Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC) reopened under normal summer opening times to the public in late May, after the Welsh Government eased lockdown restrictions.

But from tomorrow the sites will be open to the public between 9am and 4.30pm.

The Trehir site in Llanbradach will be closed every Thursday, while the Full Moon site in Crosskeys will be closed every Sunday.

The four remaining sites will be closed for two days a week. They are:

Penmaen closed every Tuesday and Friday

Rhymmey closed every Tuesday and Friday

Penallta closed every Wednesday and Sunday

Aberbargoed closed every Thursday and Monday

While local lockdown measures are still in place, the council is required to have site controls to protect staff and residents.

If the sites continue to experience high volumes of cars, then residents may be turned away and asked to return at another time or day.

Drivers will be asked for proof of residency within the county borough, normally via ID such as a drivers’ licence.

All six sites will only have access to cars. No vans or trailers will be allowed and there will be no permit system for vans and trailers during the initial period.

Social distancing of two metres is required in Wales and staff and residents will be expected to keep to this at the HWRCs, the council says. This also means that staff will not be able to assist with any unloading so residents should only dispose of items which they can safely lift and carry themselves.

For more information visit https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Household-waste-and-recycling/Recycling-centres/Re-opening-of-household-waste-recycling-centres