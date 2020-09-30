AHEAD of Newport County’s latest cup clash with a top-flight side this evening, supporters from both teams are coming together to lend the club a helping hand.

With supporters still unable to attend matches due to the coronavirus restrictions, the Exiles will be missing out on what would be a bumper crowd at Rodney Parade this evening as Newcastle come to town.

The club has already moved to try and minimise the impact of the spectators not being allowed in to Rodney Parade, launching the Present at Parade campaign - which will allow fans to have images of themselves displayed on a large banner in the South Stand.

And now, Exiles fan Jamie Roberts has set up a Crowdfunder to help support the League Two side on what should have been a memorable – and lucrative – night for the club.

Mr Roberts said: “I was thinking about the amount of money that [Newport County] have lost, and thought why not try to do something about it.

“For the sake of spending a tenner or £20 that you would've spent watching the game anyway, it's the least we can do to help the club in such a tough time.”

Newcastle fans had also been supporting the fundraiser, making up around a quarter of donations, Mr Roberts added.

“As a fan that supports a fan-owned club, I feel we need to be doing that little bit more than other clubs around us,” said Mr Roberts in the appeal.

“With another great cup run under our belt we should have been looking at three potential sell-out crowds and a lot of extra money in the bank. However, as with everything this year, it hasn't been quite that straight forward.

“We've got another Premier League team coming to a floodlit Rodney Parade, but this time without the Amber Army backing the team on the terrace. Instead, why don't we back our club with a little bit of extra financial support to make up for that lost match day income?

“All the money raised from this will go straight to the club, helping to keep Newport County going as strong as possible in these tough financial times.”

The suggested donations include £20 for a match ticket, £10 for if you would have bought a hot dog and a pint, or even £1 for a cup of tea to keep you warm on the terraces.

There’s even a cheeky suggestion for Newcastle fans – who have shown solidarity with County fans in donating to the appeal – asking for a £13 donation after the Toon Army’s 13-0 drubbing of County back in the old Second Division in October 1946, a result which remains County’s heaviest ever league defeat.

At the time of writing, the appeal has raised more than £1,700.

You can find out more, or donate, at crowdfunder.co.uk/ncafcfans#start