THERE is fresh optimism the Newport and Caerphilly areas are responding well to local lockdown measures, resulting in lower coronavirus infection rates.

The two council areas were singled out by a Welsh Government minister this afternoon as offering "hope" to other areas of Wales under local restrictions.

Kirsty Williams was commenting on concerns held in north Wales, where four council areas are to go into lockdown tomorrow (Thursday) at 6pm.

The education minister said: "There is hope. Numbers in Caerphilly and Newport – which were some of the local areas which were first subject to local restrictions – case numbers are dropping, and if we work together in those communities to follow the new rules, we can lift those restrictions as quickly as possible."

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS:

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show there were 20 new cases recorded in Newport and 11 in Caerphilly today.

The Welsh Government reviews each local lockdown area on a weekly basis to decide whether to lift restrictions.

Speaking to Senedd members yesterday, first minister Mark Drakeford said discussions would begin this week to decide how to take areas out of lockdown.

Caerphilly was the first council area in Wales to enter a local lockdown, more than three weeks ago.

Newport went into local lockdown on September 22.

Ms Williams said evidence from Caerphilly and Newport showed "these measures do work" in managing the spread of Covid-19.

"We're confident that by working with the public in north Wales they can work there too, we can curb the virus and the restrictions can be lifted," she said.