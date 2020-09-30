A MAN is due to stand trial in the spring after he denied causing the death of a teenager by driving without due care and attention.
Derek Richards, 38, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court in connection with the death of Rhys Dobson.
- Sign up to our Court and Crime News newsletter to get the day’s crime and court news direct to your inbox
The 19-year-old, from the Garndiffaith area of Pontypool, died in the early hours of Sunday, April 14, 2019, on Varteg Road in Blaenavon.
Richards is accused of being responsible for killing Mr Dobson while driving a Citroen C3 car.
MORE NEWS
- Driver left cyclist to die after cocaine and alcohol binge with sex workers
- In the Dock: Look who’s been in court from Newport
- Prisoner sparked manhunt when going on the run after arguing with girlfriend
The defendant was represented by Ieuan Bennett and the prosecution by Susan Ferrier.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins set a trial date of April 26, 2021 at Newport Crown Court.
The trial is expected to last five days.
Richards was granted unconditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.