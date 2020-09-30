WITH local lockdowns imposed in four of Gwent's local authorities, residents who are showing symptoms have been encouraged to book a coronavirus test.

Testing centres have been set up in Newport and Cwm, while temporary centres have been set up in Caerphilly and most recently in Torfaen.

We've put together a list of where in Gwent can you book a coronavirus test, and how you can go about it.

Newport:

There is both a walk-up and a drive-through testing centre in Newport at Rodney Parade.

The 'walk up' testing centre at the Rodney Parade Memorial Gate is for Newport residents only, and you must bring ID and proof of address.

The centre is open every day from 10am to 5pm by appointment only.

To book a test, call 0300 30 31 222 for free between 8am and 6pm.

Alternatively, you can book a test at the 'drive through' testing centre at Rodney Parade.

You must arrive by car and remain inside your vehicle at all times.

To book a test, call 119 between 7am and 11pm.

People with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001119.

Alternatively, you can apply for a test online at gov.wales.

Torfaen:

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has opened a temporary unit in Pontypool, at the Old Mill Car Park, Trosnant, opposite the Pontypool Active Living Centre.

It will provide a 'walk up' testing service to residents of Torfaen, by appointment only.

The centre is open until Wednesday, October 7, from 9.30am to 5.30pm every day.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell – or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason, call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm to book a test.

Blaenau Gwent:

You can book a drive through test at the testing centre at Former Marine Colliery in Cwm.

If you have booked a test at Cwm, you must arrive by car and remain inside your vehicle at all times.

To book a test, call 119 for free between 7am and 11pm.

People with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001119.

Alternatively, you can apply for a test online.

Caerphilly:

Caerphilly residents can get a test at a temporary 'walk up' testing centre outside Caerphilly Leisure Centre.

The centre is open until Monday, October 5 at 3pm.

You do not need to book an appointment at this centre, you can simply turn up. However you must be a resident of the Caerphilly borough and be showing coronavirus symptoms.

It is open every day, including weekends, between 10am and 3pm.

Monmouthshire:

There are no testing centres available specifically for Monmouthshire residents.

Instead, Monmouthshire residents have been encouraged to apply for a home testing kit if they need a test. They are able to book tests at the drive through testing centres at Cwm and Rodney Parade despite the lockdowns in Newport and Blaenau Gwent, as driving to get a coronavirus test counts as essential travel, the Health Board confirmed.

To book a home test:

You can have a test posted to your home by applying on gov.wales between the hours of 7am and 11pm.

