The world of astronomy continues to digest the startling findings of potential life residing in the clouds around the inhospitable planet Venus.

Whereas it’s life, but not as we know it, the team led by Professor Jane Greaves from Cardiff University could have proved that like our frozen polar regions and searing desert temperatures, life can exist in the most extreme of places.

New research suggests that a geomagnetic storm that was taking place behind a display of northern lights could have been responsible for disrupting RMS Titanic’s navigation and communication systems on the night of its sinking, April 15, 1912. An eyewitness account recalls that “the northern lights were very strong that night”.

Harvest moon

We have two full moons in October - on the 1st (tonight) and 31st respectively. The first of these will be the official Harvest moon as it falls closest to the autumn equinox which occurred on September 22.

Viewing: naked eye. Photographic opportunity.

Planets

Mars is perfectly placed for observation this month, its reddish appearance unmistakable in the southern portion of the sky.

Mars will be at its closest point to Earth on October 6 at a distance of 38.57 million miles, the closest it will be until September 2035.

Viewing: Naked eye/binoculars/telescope

Meteor shower

The Orionids meteor shower peaks on the morning of October 21, when looking south at the constellation of Orion, we can expect around 20 to 25 meteors per hour as the Earth passes through debris left by Halley’s Comet.

Viewing: naked eye.

Society news

Given the continued disruption to regular face to face society meetings, a new feature starts this October looking at the astronomical societies across the region. This month, Bridgend AS Jason Mead, vice chairperson, talked to the Argus.

Bridgend Astronomical Society, founded in 1982, has long been a prominent group in the local borough. Consisting of enthusiastic amateurs, photographers, and fellows of the Royal Astronomical Society, the committee boasts an unparalleled knowledge of the night sky, Astro-computing, and Radio Astronomy.

During lockdown, clear skies gave people the chance to gaze skywards and as a result, Bridgend Astro experienced a massive growth in interest. Our Facebook Group has grown nearly 500 per cent since April with membership now exceeding 70. Members consist of juniors, beginners, and some highly knowledgeable amateur astronomers. The general growth of the society is testament to everyone’s enthusiasm, willingness to learn, and the committee’s ongoing hard work.

At present, our meetings are held monthly albeit via Zoom. Our 2020/21 programme is packed with high profile speakers. Observation evenings are run fortnightly with members learning to set up their newly acquired equipment and navigate the night sky.

This season, new members are also taking advantage of our exclusive eight-week Astronomy for Beginners course. We are also looking forward to a Rocket Science event, Stargazing Parties under Brecon skies, workshops and open days.

What is truly evident is that we human beings have a huge curious wonderment of our night skies and beyond - no more noticeable than in these recent months. If you have an aching desire to learn more, stare amongst the stars and share those feelings with like-minded individuals, then why not join us at Bridgend Astronomical Society.

Moon Phases

Full Moon October 1; Third Quarter October 10; New Moon October 16; First Quarter October 23; Full Moon October 31.

Sunrise/Sunset Times

Start of October: Sun rises at 7.13am. Sets at 6.48pm. End of October: Sun rises at 7.04am. Sets at 4.45pm. (BST accounted for).

