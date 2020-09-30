Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East MS David Rowlands:

FIRSTLY, can I say that I hope that you are all well, and my condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this dreadful virus.

I would also ask you all that you follow the guidelines set out by the Welsh Government, only by doing this can we combat Covid-19 and rid ourselves of it.

We in Wales still have such a thing as community, and please take time to keep watch over your neighbour, particularly the elderly.

There have been some remarkable instances of people going that extra mile to assist others and I thank them for doing that.

MORE NEWS:

I would like to mention at this juncture the fact, that in the UK, we are in danger of losing the right of free speech.

Free speech was once the bedrock of our society, but that right is now being eroded by the media, both mainstream TV and newspapers, and also social media.

Being ‘gagged’ and unable to voice your opinion leaves people vulnerable to being more extreme.

In this country everybody should be treated fairly according to the law.

If that were applied we would not have seen the disgraceful happenings of grooming gangs being known but no action taken.

This week the first minister was asked if the 2021 Senedd Elections were to go ahead.

His reply was that in his opinion they should, and would, but we would need to ensure that they can go ahead with the certainty that it would be safe to do so.

The rumour has been abroad for sometime that because of the polling forecasts telling us that Labour will lose circa five seats come 2021.

Labour has seen its support in its heartlands dwindling election after election, and now wish to increase the number of elected member to 90 - an increase of 30.

Their rationalisation for this is that there is too much work for good scrutiny with the current 60 members.

My theory is that they would gain more seats if the 30 extra members were elected on the regional list by proportional representation.

In my opinion we do not need to increase the number of members but would need to overhaul the current system and have better ways of working.

If you need any assistance you can contact me via Davidj.Rowlands@senedd.wales, or my aide via Ian.Williams@senedd.wales

Please stay safe!