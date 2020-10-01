A CAREER criminal was jailed after he was caught handling stolen goods in Gwent following a burglary at a Cardiff couple’s home as they ate supper.

David Hewings, 37, was arrested at a petrol station when police were called to a break-in at a separate house in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

He was found with the keys of a stolen Ford Mondeo, taken following a raid at the couple’s home in the Canton area of Cardiff.

James Evans, prosecuting, said the vehicle worth £4,000 was recovered last October but with damage of more than £2,000 caused since it was pinched.

Hewings’ DNA was found inside the vehicle which had false number plates, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for six years in February after he pleaded guilty to the separate offences of committing two burglaries in Rogerstone and three counts of fraud.

Hewings also admitted handling the stolen Mondeo in Risca on October 29, 2019.

Mr Evans said the defendant has 36 previous convictions for 127 offences, including 30 for burglary.

The prosecutor told the court: “He makes a living through crime.”

Christopher Rees, for Hewings, said his client should have be sentenced for this latest offence when he was jailed for six years in February for the other matters.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant: “The keys were taken from a jacket as a couple were enjoying supper in another room.

“You have an appalling list of previous convictions."

He jailed him for 15 months.

Hewings, formerly of Dickens Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.