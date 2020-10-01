ROGERSTONE food manufacturing business 2 Sisters Food Group has created 180 new jobs to keep up with demand causes by the coronavirus pandemic.

The prepared meals factory in Rogerstone is creating 180 new jobs in a major boost to the region following the consumer shopping habit changes from the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

The new roles are being created in preparation for a predicted increase in demand as the manufacturer launches 30 new recipes.

The new roles are spread across several departments, ranging from operatives, hopper operatives, machine minder, quality assessor, senior operatives, material controllers, hygiene operative, plant operative and an industrial chef.

Back in March, 2 Sisters Food Group also made a plea for workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew David, head of HR at the company's Rogerstone site said: “We have a large number of new roles that have come about as our business continues to grow with consumer demand.

"Following the height of the pandemic where demand fluctuated, customer orders have now stabilised and as we enter the autumn and winter season, demand for our products will continue to rise. We therefore seek people to produce our high-quality meals that our customers love.”

Steve Bowling, site director, added: “In the past six weeks we have seen our volume grow by circa 30 per cent, we have seen our box meals double in sales creating the fast hike in production, therefore creating the additional jobs.”

Two years ago, the Prepared Meals business, of which RF Brookes is involved – invested £7 million in a new state-of-the-art vegetable processing facility elsewhere in the UK, which included new cooling tunnels, steam-injected kettles for cooking and cooling sauces, new coating systems and two new automated packing lines.

If you are interested in a role, please contact Ashley Swift on 07514494679 or email recruitment.rfbrookes@2sfg.com.