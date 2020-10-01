A MOTHER’S life was saved by the quick thinking and help of those around her.

Luka Sibley-Cory, 28, was riding a pony in the Whitson area, near Newport, with friends Lauren, Caitlin and Teghan Jarvis when she had a seizure.

The girls Ms Sibley-Cory was riding with at the time

Lauren phoned an ambulance and her mother Lisa Jarvis rushed to the scene.

Lisa said: “Because Luka was awake and talking, the ambulance advised they could be a few hours and suggested we get her in a car and take her ourselves.

“Luka was saying she was OK,, but I still wanted to take her to the hospital. Then she had another seizure so I called the ambulance again. She had another seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

“It was absolutely horrendous. It went from calm to chaos so fast.”

Lisa Jarvis, who helped save Ms Sibley-Cory's life

Fortunately there was a defibrillator, installed by charity Welsh Hearts, nearby. With the help of Lauren (who gave rescue breaths between CPR) and Greg Waters, who took a Welsh Hearts first aid course, CPR was delivered.

Ms Sibley-Cory received three shocks, then a further two by paramedics who arrived 10 minutes later.

Luka with her five-month-old daughter

“It was a blessing the defibrillator was there. We need more in Whitson as it’s a populated area. There’s usually riders and cyclists, plus people visiting the seawall," said Lisa Jarvis.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that before, but the call handler was marvellous. Even with me panicking she talked me through it all. I think courses offered in first aid are very, very useful.”

Ms Sibley-Cory, who is recovering well, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she spent three days in intensive care and had a stent fitted - the cause of her cardiac arrest was a blocked artery.

I don’t remember much. I was on a pony ride then I had the first seizure and came off," she said.

“If that defibrillator hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here today. We need more defibrillators, not just in Whitson, but everywhere.

“I’m not too bad now, but my throat hurts a bit from where they put in the stent.”

Luka and Lauren on horseback

Welsh Hearts have provided almost 2,000 defibrillators in Wales and offer free defibrillator and CPR training.

Sharon Owen, of Welsh Hearts, said: “Defibrillators are so important to have, particularly during coronavirus when ambulance response times may be longer.”