A MOTHER’S life was saved by the quick thinking and help of those around her.

Luka Sibley-Cory, 28, was riding a pony in the Whitson area, near Newport, with friends Lauren, Caitlin and Teghan Jarvis when she had a seizure.

South Wales Argus:

The girls Ms Sibley-Cory was riding with at the time

Lauren phoned an ambulance and her mother Lisa Jarvis rushed to the scene.

Lisa said: “Because Luka was awake and talking, the ambulance advised they could be a few hours and suggested we get her in a car and take her ourselves.

“Luka was saying she was OK,, but I still wanted to take her to the hospital. Then she had another seizure so I called the ambulance again. She had another seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

“It was absolutely horrendous. It went from calm to chaos so fast.”

South Wales Argus:

Lisa Jarvis, who helped save Ms Sibley-Cory's life

Fortunately there was a defibrillator, installed by charity Welsh Hearts, nearby. With the help of Lauren (who gave rescue breaths between CPR) and Greg Waters, who took a Welsh Hearts first aid course, CPR was delivered.

Ms Sibley-Cory received three shocks, then a further two by paramedics who arrived 10 minutes later.

South Wales Argus:

Luka with her five-month-old daughter

“It was a blessing the defibrillator was there. We need more in Whitson as it’s a populated area. There’s usually riders and cyclists, plus people visiting the seawall," said Lisa Jarvis.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that before, but the call handler was marvellous. Even with me panicking she talked me through it all. I think courses offered in first aid are very, very useful.”

READ MORE:

Ms Sibley-Cory, who is recovering well, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she spent three days in intensive care and had a stent fitted - the cause of her cardiac arrest was a blocked artery.

I don’t remember much. I was on a pony ride then I had the first seizure and came off," she said.

“If that defibrillator hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here today. We need more defibrillators, not just in Whitson, but everywhere.

“I’m not too bad now, but my throat hurts a bit from where they put in the stent.”

South Wales Argus:

Luka and Lauren on horseback

Welsh Hearts have provided almost 2,000 defibrillators in Wales and offer free defibrillator and CPR training.

Sharon Owen, of Welsh Hearts, said: “Defibrillators are so important to have, particularly during coronavirus when ambulance response times may be longer.”