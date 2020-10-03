THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to dangerous driving and attempted robbery to burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Cassandra Holland

Daniel Niinemae

Drugs addicts Cassandra Holland and Daniel Niinemae broke into a family's home as a baby slept upstairs and tried to raid another house.

The mother-of-six and her partner-in-crime – a serial three-strike burglar – went on a crime rampage in Newport.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

After they were arrested, Holland assaulted a custody detention officer.

Holland, 28, of Holly Road, Risca, and Niinemae, 38, of Commercial Road, Newport, admitted attempted burglary, burglary and interfering with motor vehicles.

Holland also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and Niinemae to taking a vehicle without authority.

She was jailed for two years and he for three years and four months.

MORE NEWS: Man broke smoker's jaw outside Gwent Wetherspoons pub with single punch

Niall Price

Drug dealer Niall Price was jailed for more than three years after police recovered a mobile phone from a raid linking him to the trafficking of cocaine in the Gwent valleys.

The 28-year-old admitted offering to supply the class A drugs in Caerphilly.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he has “a number of serious previous convictions”.

MORE NEWS: Thug held gun to ex-girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her mother

Ashley Morgan

Ashley Morgan, 19, from Newport, was locked up for 12 months after he and family members trashed a taxi firm’s offices in the city centre.

A court heard the attack happened because his brother held a grudge against his landlord, a co-owner of Town Taxis.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “This was a revenge attack. There was intention to cause serious damage in a gang.”

READ MORE: Driver left cyclist to die after cocaine and alcohol binge with sex workers

Danny Lewis

A cocaine user was nearly three times the drug-drive limit when he led police on a high-speed chase through Newport.

Disqualified driver Danny Lewis ran red lights, drove up a dual carriageway the wrong way and raced at 80mph in a 40mph zone.

The 28-year-old was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for four years and seven-and-a-half months.

MORE NEWS: Prisoner sparked manhunt when going on the run after arguing with girlfriend

Kaine Williams

Armed robber Kaine Williams tried to hold up a second hand clothes shop before handing himself in to police.

He and another man carried out a bungled but terrifying raid at Audosta in the Pill area of Newport.

Williams, 22, of Stow Hill, Newport, was jailed for two years.