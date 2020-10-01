AFTER six months in hibernation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gwent's longest-established magazine is back - and it's as great as ever!
Celebrating its 17th birthday this month, issue 199 of Voice is available to pick up in supermarkets and selected outlets from today (October 1). Featuring, as always, a bevvy of fabulous local content, along with fashion, wellbeing and interiors trends, this edition represents a smashing return to print.
"It's great to be back creating Voice for the people of Newport and the surrounding areas," said Chris Evans, founder of the magazine. "It was a real treat to get back in touch with so many of the businesspeople I've come to think of as friends to see how they've survived and adapted during the pandemic.
"This edition really is something special."
If you're unable to pick up a copy of the magazine, it's available in full online at www.wearevoice.co.uk