TEN years ago the eyes of the world, especially the golfing world, were firmly fixed on Newport, when the 38th Ryder Cup rode into town.

The tournament was staged at the Celtic Manor Resort - the first time it had been held in Wales - from October 1 to 4, 2010.

It was the 17th time the Ryder Cup had been staged in Britain, but the first time in Wales.

It took 10 years of planning and preparation by Celtic Manor owner Sir Terry Matthews and his team to bring the event, which watched by millions around the world, to Newport.

And despite the weather on the first days of the tournament, it has been described as the “greatest ever” after the sun shone on a dramatic final day on the Twenty Ten course at the resort, which had been specially designed and built for this very occasion.

Europe had held a commanding three-point lead going into the final day of singles which had been extended into Monday for the first time following torrential rain on Friday and Sunday. The Americans fought back on the closing day with their long list of winners including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the best two players in the world. When the entire four days of competition boiled down to the 28th and final game, McDowell was up to the challenge.

Phil Weaver, chairman of the Professional Golfers Association, at the closing ceremony said: “This is the greatest Ryder Cup ever witnessed on either side of the Atlantic.

“The stunning atmosphere of The Twenty Ten Course has been challenged by the conditions but thanks to the good people of Wales we have overcome.”

Victorious Europe captain Colin Montgomerie said: “The world was watching and Wales delivered.”

Europe's Graeme McDowell (left) and Padraig Harrington celebrate winning the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, Newport. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Europe's Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie poses with trophy at Celtic Manor, Newport. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Golf fans wade through the mud on the last day of the Ryder Cup 2010

It's not Tiger Woods, but it's the next best thing, at the Ryder Cup in 2010

Graeme McDowell celebrates his putt at the 16th hole at the 2010 Ryder Cup

Lee Westwood holds the trophy at the Ryder Cup 2010

Padraig Harrington signs an autograph for Gemma and Mark O'Leary from Caldicot on the fourth day of the 2010 Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods on day four of the 2010 Ryder Cup

Spectators at day four of the 2010 Ryder Cup

Graeme McDowell tees off from the 17th at the 2010 Ryder Cup

European players wait at the 16th green at the 2010 Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker drives off the 12th tee

Spectators walk the course at the Celtic Manor

Luke McDonald celebrates a putt on the 11th

Ross Fisher celebrates the winning putt at 16th on the third day of the 2010 Ryder Cup

(L-R) Jeff Overton and Bubba Watson on the third day of the 2010 Ryder Cup