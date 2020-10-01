THERE have been far more positives than negatives for Newport as a city since hosting the Ryder Cup 10 years ago, according the former leader of Newport City Council.

Today, October 1, marks 10 years to the day that the international golf tournament teed off at Newport's Celtic Manor Resort.

Cllr Matthew Evans - who was then leader of Newport City Council - believes that many do not appreciate just how big an impact the event had on the city.

Cllr Matthew Evans. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"Lots of people say it was a waste of time, but it is the third largest sporting event in the world," he said. "My job was to ensure we got the most positive publicity out of it as possible.

"There have been far more positives than negatives."

Legacy projects helped to renovate many Newport landmarks such as the castle and the railway station.

"Sadly, some of those places haven’t been maintained," said Cllr Evans.

"Some things have been neglected.

"There was the opportunity for me to speak to potential developers too for John Frost Square. It was the chance to sell the city.

"One went on to develop Friars Walk.

"I also met with the FAW for talks and secured the FAW for Newport.

"People might not appreciate the benefits in the current situation but, Covid aside, we still have fantastic venues at the Celtic Manor and ICC Wales. Golfers from all over the world come and play.

"Businesses have to try to tap into that after the pandemic."

That chance to sell Newport is something also remembered by Newport East MP Jessica Morden.

She said: "The feel-good factor that came to Newport with the Ryder Cup was hugely beneficial for the city.

Jessica Morden

"The success of the tournament demonstrated that Newport was capable of hosting major sporting, political and cultural events, and of showcasing Wales to the world - something which made the city an ideal host for NATO conference a few years later.

"In the 10 years that have passed since the Ryder Cup, Newport - with support and investment from Welsh Government and the council - has only enhanced its reputation with new facilities like the International Convention Centre, the Mercure Hotel and the FAW's Dragon Park; and through having hosted a wide range of events from the ABP Wales Marathon to the Velothon and the British Transplant Games.

"We are clearly in very challenging times for many local industries and suppliers, but I know the city will stand ready to grasp future opportunities."

John Griffiths, Newport East MS, said that, while he was sure the city had benefitted from the event, it was difficult to quantify such a thing.

"The worldwide audience provided priceless publicity and coverage for our city, drawing us to the attention of business and visitors, attracting inward investment and tourism," he said.

John Griffiths

"Despite the rainfall it was a great contest with a dramatic finish and victory for Europe over the USA. I am sure it will live long in the memories of golf fans across the globe.

"We demonstrated the ability of Newport to successfully host a massive event.

"Most directly it showcased the Celtic Manor Resort and courses and helped the growth of their business with associated jobs and spend in the local economy. Despite the current Covid-19 difficulties I am sure it will remain a great asset for Newport into the future."

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, also remembered the "buzz" around the city in the build up to the event.

“It was a fantastic achievement by the Celtic Manor team to bring the prestigious sporting event to our city," she said.

Jayne Bryant

"Images of the course and the views over Wentwood were beamed across the world to over a billion people.

"After the Olympics and the Football World Cup, the Ryder Cup has the biggest television audience of any world event.

“Many of us will remember the buzz surrounding Newport and the Celtic Manor in the build up to the Ryder Cup. Although the weather wasn’t great it delivered one of the best Ryder Cups ever, with a thrilling finish.

"The legacy of the event has helped to promote the City and surrounding area. The chance to play at the 2010 course continues to attract visitors to Newport from far and wide. Long may that continue.”