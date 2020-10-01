WE ARE once again featuring spectacular and interesting pictures shared in the South Wales Argus Camera Club group. You can share your own photos by requesting to join our Facebook group.

South Wales Argus:

American Gardens in Pontypool snapped by Alan Gordon Parry

South Wales Argus:

Reflections of the old railway bridge near Pye Corner by Andrew Perkins

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

The Prince of Wales Bridge taken by Ann Martin

South Wales Argus:

Taken up Treowen in Monmouth by Anto Roberts

South Wales Argus:

Cows from the fields near Llandegfedd Reservoir by Fatma Richards

South Wales Argus:

Squirrel snapped up Beechwood Park by Jim Cousins

South Wales Argus:

Keepers Mountain, Blaenavon, by Leanne Preece

South Wales Argus:

The Hanbury Arms in Caerleon taken by Roger Fuller