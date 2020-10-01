WE ARE once again featuring spectacular and interesting pictures shared in the South Wales Argus Camera Club group. You can share your own photos by requesting to join our Facebook group.
American Gardens in Pontypool snapped by Alan Gordon Parry
Reflections of the old railway bridge near Pye Corner by Andrew Perkins
The Prince of Wales Bridge taken by Ann Martin
Taken up Treowen in Monmouth by Anto Roberts
Cows from the fields near Llandegfedd Reservoir by Fatma Richards
Squirrel snapped up Beechwood Park by Jim Cousins
Keepers Mountain, Blaenavon, by Leanne Preece
The Hanbury Arms in Caerleon taken by Roger Fuller