Have you ever been pictured with a celebrity? We've been sent some great pictures by our readers of their celebrity snaps. Here is a small selection.

Ryan Lloyd, of Magor, met "Weird Al" Yankovic and Jim "Kimo" West at a Weird Al concert at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith October 2015. He said: "I had messaged Jim on social media asking for back stage passes and he had them put aside for me. We hung out backstage for nearly two hours, I had my album cover signed and T-shirt signed. Chatted about the music business and future work that the band was doing."

Nathan Saunders is pictured with Ian “H” Watkins from Steps, who he met at a Terrance Higgins Trust Ball in Cardiff. The first concert Nathan went to was Steps back in 1999 when he was nine years old. Meeting H in person at an event was like meeting a childhood hero, he said.

Zara Lavender, of Newport, met Ricky Gervais when she was working at The Media Centre in Cardiff in April 2010 when he was on an ITV Wales News show. She said: "He was very polite and happy to take photos but I always remember thinking how shy he was! He said "alright" and I was starstruck, as you can tell by my expression!"

Lee Evans, of Newport, met actor Norman Reedus after queuing for hours at a Walking Dead conference.

Here is Adam Miguel, of Caerleon, with actor Damian Lewis after Swansea University won Undergraduate Nursing Provider of the Year award at the Student Nurse awards 2019