WE HAVE delved into the archive to find photographs of Abergavenny. The market town in the heart of Monmouthshire boasts historic buildings, shops, the Market Hall, churches, the Borough Theatre and is surrounded by hills and mountains. We hope our archive images bring back fond memories for you.
Nevill Hall in Abergavenny
Hill Court Gallery, Abergavenny, 1989
Sugarloaf Mountain, Abergavenny
Llantillio Church, Abergavenny
Cross Street, Abergavenny, in 1991
Abergavenny town centre in March 1993
An aerial shot of Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny in 1989
Animals on display in Abergavenny in March 1993
Castle Meadows in Abergavenny in October 1993
A market in Abergavenny in March 1993