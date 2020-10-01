WE HAVE delved into the archive to find photographs of Abergavenny. The market town in the heart of Monmouthshire boasts historic buildings, shops, the Market Hall, churches, the Borough Theatre and is surrounded by hills and mountains. We hope our archive images bring back fond memories for you.

Nevill Hall in Abergavenny

Hill Court Gallery, Abergavenny, 1989

Sugarloaf Mountain, Abergavenny

Llantillio Church, Abergavenny

Cross Street, Abergavenny, in 1991

Abergavenny town centre in March 1993

An aerial shot of Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny in 1989

Animals on display in Abergavenny in March 1993

Castle Meadows in Abergavenny in October 1993

A market in Abergavenny in March 1993