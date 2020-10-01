AN ANNUAL golf day in memory of an amateur golfer who took his own life six years ago has raised thousands for mental health charity Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind.

The friends and family of Daniel Jones staged the seventh Daniel Jones Memorial Golf Day at Pontypool Golf Club.

Daniel Jones died on September 7 2014, aged 42.

In total, 91 golfers took part, arriving and teeing off in their four-man teams, wearing face coverings when in the club shop and clubhouse, and following social distancing measures to adhere to the Welsh Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Daniel’s brother Darren said this year’s event was especially important with the effect lockdown has had on people’s mental health.

“It’s so important. It’s tragic when a life is lost to suicide," he said.

“I know how much the lockdown has had an effect on people’s mental health. I’m hoping this money will be able to support the counselling services provided by Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind.

“It’s paramount that there needs to be funding for these mental health services.”

Darren Jones (second from left) at the start of the Daniel Jones Memorial Golf Day. Picture: Alison Philips

The day raised £1,345 for the Daniel Jones Fund at Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind, while a groups of friends who completed a 25-day press up challenge for the fund raised a further £3,250.20.

You can find out more about the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund, which raises money for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind, on the group’s Facebook page.

The winning team was Mike Price, Rob Davies, Gareth Davies and Matt Williams with a score of 15 under par.

As well as the golf day, prizes including fourball rounds at Tenby Golf Club and Royal Porthcawl Golf Club have been raffled off.

“The generosity has just been incredible. I’m so proud of it,” said Mr Jones.