MCDONALD'S have announced they will add six new items to the menu - but the fast-food chain added that they won't be around for long.

We've put together all the details on the 'limited edition' range for diners across the UK.

What are McDonald's adding to the menu this Autumn?

McDonald’s is expanding the iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese range with not one, not two but THREE variants of the classic fan favourite.

Fans of fiery food can switch up a classic with the new Spicy Quarter Pounder with Cheese burger.

The chain say the burger 'packs in a mouth-watering 100 per cent beef quarter pounder patty, with two slices of pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, mustard and a spicy ketchup in a sesame seed bun'.

Or those feeling fancy could try the new Quarter Pounder Deluxe.

The beef patty will be topped with shredded lettuce, a slice of tomato, slice of cheese, pickles, fresh onions, cool mayo, ketchup, mustard, and streaky bacon all in a round sesame topped bun.

The two new variants will be available alongside the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the 'iconic' Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The two new Quarter Pounders will go on sale between Wednesday, October 7 and Saturday, November 17.

What else is being added to the menu for a short time?

The new Quarter Pounders aren’t the only items being added to the menu – fans will also be able to get their hands on the new McChicken BLT from Wednesday, October 7.

Plus the 'much-loved' Nacho Cheese Wedges will be returning as a portion of five or a Sharebox.

The Salted Caramel Latte will complete the line-up of limited-edition classics available until Saturday, November 17.

What safety measures are in place at McDonald's branches?

In line with Government guidance, social distancing and safety measures at McDonald's restaurants remain in place.

This includes hand sanitiser at every entrance for delivery couriers, dine-in and takeaway customers, table-service and contact tracing for customers who dine-in, and carefully managing the number of customers and crew inside each restaurant.

How much will the limited menu items cost?

The prices are as follows: