COSTA Coffee has revealed its ‘returning favourites’ range, which features several new additions to 'surprise and delight' customers this Autumn.

The selection of five fan-favourites are available across Costa Coffee stores and drive-thrus nationwide from Thursday, October 1, 2020.

We've put together the list of drinks returning to Costa stores.

What is coming back?

The Gingerbread Cream Latte makes a return, giving the Costa Coffee classic latte a 'generous dash of gingerbread syrup with cream topping, featuring a mini gingerbread man'.

Hot chocolate lovers need to look no further than the Black Forest Hot Chocolate & Cream, which is made up of 'a rich creamy chocolate complete with cherry sauce drizzle and shimmery chocolate curls'. The classic fan favourite almost vanished forever, but following a national outcry and petition from fans in 2016, it sealed its return place at the top.

Those looking for a twist on your trusted cappuccino will be able to get a Cinnamon Spiced Cappuccino, which includes a 'trio of blended spices, cinnamon, nutmeg and star anise'. The festive feeling drink can be made Vegan by switching to a milk alternative, including Coconut, Almond or Oat milk.

Last but not least, Costa will also bring back the Irish Velvet Cream Latte and Irish Velvet Cream Hot Chocolate. Costa say the duo of 'indulgent and comforting (yet non-alcoholic) flavourings of Irish Cream were hugely popular with the UK public when they debuted last year'.

What have bosses at Costa Coffee said?

Eric Tavoukdjian, Commercial Marketing Director at Costa Coffee said: “We know how much our customers love our seasonal drinks and the flavour combinations we offer at this time each year.

"With the festive season almost upon us, we are delighted to be able to offer a taste of familiarity through a collection of handcrafted drinks that we know our customers have been missing.”

When will the drinks go on sale?

The drinks will be available in stores and drive-thrus nationwide from Thursday, October 1, 2020.

How much will the drinks cost?

Gingerbread Cream Latte – from £2.89

Black Forest Hot Chocolate & Cream – from £2.93

Cinnamon Spiced Cappuccino – from £2.49

Irish Velvet Cream Latte – from £2.89

Irish Velvet Cream Hot Chocolate – from £2.93

What about the VAT reduction?

Costa Coffee say they will pass on full 15 per cent VAT reduction to customers across all food and drink in owned stores, which started on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. More than 2,600 Costa Coffee stores and over 9,000 Costa Express machines will reduce VAT, passing on the saving directly to customers.

Costa Coffee has recommended its franchise partners also pass on the saving, however, customers should check prices in store, as prices may vary in those stores operated by a franchise partner.

However, meal deals already have VAT reduced from total cost of offer. No additional deduction will be taken when customers pay at till.