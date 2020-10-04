THANKS to inflation house prices have continued to increase across Newport and the surrounding areas, making it harder than ever to get on the property ladder.

If you do decide to get a mortgage and settle down in a property, you will want to move to a popular area where the average house price can climb.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s Director of Property Data said: "Buyer demand is at an all-time high.

"Those currently looking for their next home are likely to find that only offers close to the asking price will be considered, especially for larger homes."

According to the latest land registry statistics, house prices in Newport have increased by 37.69 per cent.

If you were lucky enough to buy a property in the town back in the 90s you might just be quids in as since then prices have increased by 223.17 per cent.

Using Rightmove data we can reveal the areas in Newport that people most want to move to, based on property price growth over the last five years (August 2015 - August 2020).

Here are the biggest property hot spots in and around Newport:

St Julians

The St Julians area in Newport is the most sought after place to live in the city, the average asking prices have risen by more than 37 per cent in five years.

House prices have risen from £136,104 in August 2015 to £186,747 by August this year.

There are two primary schools in the area, Glan Usk and St Julians as well as the St Julians secondary school.

This three-bedroom semi-detached house is an ideal family home, located on the residential Moorings.

Benefitting from wonderful views across the countryside towards Caerleon the property is also in a great location for commuters, just 1.5 miles from Newport station.

Malpas

At the north of the city is the residential area of Malpas, there are six housing estates in the area including Hollybush, Malpas Park and Claremont.

There are ample travel links in and out of the city centre including bus and cycle routes.

Prices have risen in the town by 35.2 per cent since 2015 with the average asking price going up from £151,952 to £205,445.

For £209,500 you could purchase this three-bedroom semi in Alanbrooke Avenue.

The large property offers a lot of bang for your buck, with an ample driveway and front and back gardens.

There are two reception rooms and all of the three bedrooms are described to be of a good size.

Liswerry

The third most sought after location is Liswerry with an average asking price of £203,678.

Rising by 34.2 per cent since 2015 properties retailing for £151,808 could well have earned people a good return.

Ideal for people of all ages Liswerry is the largest area in Newport and has plenty of cafes and restaurants as well as lots of cycling and walking routes to keep everyone entertained.

This three-bedroom house could be yours for £197,500, under the average asking price.

The property is described as being in a sought after area and an ideal investment for first-time buyers.

Renovated throughout the property has a new kitchen and modern bathroom as well as benefiting from ample outdoor space.

