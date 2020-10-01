A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an alleged incident in Risca last Friday.

Gwent Police had appealed for witnesses to come forward following the alleged assault of a 74-year-old man.

Earlier this morning, the force said a 31-year-old man from Caerphilly had been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

He has since been released on bail, the police added.

Gwent Police thanked members of the public for sharing their appeal.