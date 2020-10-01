A FULL closure will be in force again this weekend on a stretch of the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, for construction and maintenance work.
The closure will affect both carriageways of the A465 between Brynmawr and Gilwern.
The road will close at 8.30pm on Friday, October 2 and reopen at 6am on Monday, October 5.
An official diversion route will be in effect, using the A4042, A472 and both the A4046 and A467.
"The weekend road closure is required to undertake work that cannot be safely completed whilst the road is open or under traffic management," construction firm Costain said, adding: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."
Costain will provide a minibus service to replace the Stagecoach number three service on Saturday.
The minibus timetable will operate as normal but there will be significantly reduced seating capacity and masks or face coverings must be worn, in line with the Welsh Government public health rules for Covid-19.