SIX more deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales today, along with 398 new cases.

Fifty-seven of those new cases are in Gwent, including 17 in Newport, 15 in Caerphilly, and 13 in Blaenau Gwent - but none of the new coronavirus-related deaths are Gwent-based.

Four of the deaths occurred in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area - which includes locked down Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil - and two occurred in the Cardiff & Vale University Health Board area.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Wales since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales, now stands at 1,622.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales since the pandemic began is now 24,383, again based on Public Health Wales figures.

Blaenau Gwent continues to have the highest case rate per 100,000 population in Wales, though the rate there for the past week is 246.2, which is down on the most recent readings. The positive test rate there in the past week is 9.5 per cent, again the highest in Wales.

The case rates in the past week in Gwent's other locally locked down areas are: Newport - is 62.1 per 100,000 population; Torfaen - 56.4; Caerphilly - 50.3.

Among other local lockdown areas in South Wales, the weekly case rate in Merthyr Tydfil is 208.9 per 100,000 population, in Rhondda Cynon Taf it is 178.2, in Bridgend 108.8, and in Cardiff, 101.1

The locations of the new cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:

Cardiff - 76

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 51

Wrexham - 25

Swansea - 25

Bridgend - 24

Merthyr Tydfil - 18

Newport - 17

Conwy - 16

Caerphilly - 15

Flintshire - 15

Carmarthenshire - 14

Blaenau Gwent - 13

Neath Port Talbot - 11

Vale of Glamorgan - 10

Torfaen - nine

Denbighshire - seven

Powys - six

Gwynedd - five

Ceredigion - four

Monmouthshire - three

Pembrokeshire - three

Anglesey - one

Resident outside Wales - 30

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.