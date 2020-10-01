Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A FEW days ago, Amazon announced that its long-awaited Prime Day event was scheduled to take place between October 13 and 14.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the big deals event was pushed back from July, so many of us have been patiently waiting for prices to drop on Amazon’s best products.

Well, it seems that a few of Amazon’s own products have actually been put on sale sooner than anticipated. You can get your hands on an Amazon Echo Show now at a great discount.

Amazon has released quite a few Amazon Echo products over the years. From their classic cylindrical standard Echo to the more compact Echo Dot, the smart speaker Echo range allows users to simplify their lives using simple commands.

Unlike the other Echo products the Echo Show features a screen. We reviewed several Echo devices and found the Echo Show 5 to be one of the best.

It boasts a small but effective 5.5 inch screen that makes the smart speaker much easier to use and modify. With its sleek, attractive design, it looks super stylish anywhere in the home. The screen provides you with a customizable clock along with various personalised items.

Plus, you can use the screen for hands-free video calls, and for viewing video feeds from smart cameras, baby monitors, and smart doorbells.

While we loved the convenience of the customisable display screen, we were also seriously impressed by the speaker’s sound quality. As a smart speaker, this device definitely goes above and beyond.

You can pick up the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just £59.99, down from £79.99.

A few other Echo Shows are also on offer. The Amazon Echo Show 8, which boasts a larger screen and a few more exciting features, can be purchased for £89.99, down from £119.99. Or, get the Echo Show 2nd generation, the latest version with a large screen 10 inch HD screen and fabric design, for £199.99, down from £219.99.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for £59.99 (Save £20)

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 for £89.99 (Save £30)

Get the Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) for £199.99 (Save £20)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.