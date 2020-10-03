Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

This is Callie, who has lived with Tina Jones in Abercarn for seven years. Callie is a rescue cat from Newport RSPCA.

Milo has been with Shauna Jones, of Risca, for a year.

Sam Price, of Magor, shared this picture of his dog Lola (the white one) and a friend's dog, Rosie.

This is Daryl, who has lived with Julie Nolan, of Newport for about three years. Daryl is a rescue cat originally from Usk.

Victoria Jenkins, of Pontypool, has sent us this picture of Buddy, who has been part of the family for six years.

This is Timmy, who lives with Lizzy Marsh, of Llantarnam, Cwmbran. Timmy came from a friend of Lizzy's mum and they think he looks like a mini lion.

Rachael Taylor, of Blackwood, has sent in this picture of Misty, who has been part of the family since February this year.

Roslynne Eaton, of Cwmbran, has shared this picture of her cat Sapphire Blue-Belle, who has lived with her for six years.