HEAVY rain and even some flooding could hit Gwent this weekend.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for all of Wales, most of England and the east of Scotland.

Starting from the early hours of Saturday morning, we are warned to expect heavy rain, which will bring with it some flooding and transport disruption.

The warning lasts until 6pm on Sunday.

Many places will see 25-50 mm of rainfall, with totals of 100-125 mm expected over the high ground of eastern Scotland, and perhaps parts of Wales and southwest England.

The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well sheltered and direr during unsettled spells of weather.

The Met Office is warning of:

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

The rain is due to the remnants of Storm Alex.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at The Met Office, said: “It’ll be quite a miserable end to the working week for southern and south-west England as Storm Alex brings heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, with coastal gales of around 60-65mph for some.

“Away from the south it’ll be a more pleasant day, with light winds and bright spells for much of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"However, as the strong winds and rain associated with Storm Alex clear away from Britain later on Friday, another low-pressure system moves towards the UK from the east bringing further very heavy rain and strong winds to many over the weekend.”