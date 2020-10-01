STUDENTS at the University of South Wales will not be eligible for a partial refund in tuition fees.

The university, which includes the Newport City Campus, is currently running a mixed approach of virtual and face-to-face teaching, and students have returned to their accommodation.

From March, courses had been delivered remotely, but for the return of students this term, lectures and activities which cannot be taught remotely have returned with social distancing in place.

“We are delivering blended learning, with a proportion of the delivery being provided virtually, and where it is safe to do so, some delivery being offered on campus,” said a spokesman.

“There is a significantly reduced capacity on our campuses, with teaching being delivered in much smaller groups, either with social distancing in place, or in a PPE-modified environment.”

Education Minister Kirsty Williams was asked in a press conference if refunds were a possibility for students in Wales.

"I don't believe there is a case to be made at the moment," she said.

On the advice to students section of its website, USW said there would be no reduction in fees.

“We will be delivering a full and interactive blended teaching and learning experience and we will be supporting you with your studies,” it read.

“The blended learning approach that we will be providing, which includes a blend of virtual and on-campus delivery, will ensure you continue to receive good experiences and a high-quality education.

“As a result, we will not be reducing our fees.”

The university has seen eight positive cases across its students, six of which were at its campuses in Newport, Cardiff and Pontypridd.

“As of 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 30, we have been informed by six students, who have attended campus, that they have tested positive for Covid-19,” said a spokesman.

“A further two students, who have not been to campus, have also notified us of positive test results. These are not clustered around any particular group, course or location.

“All are being supported and we wish them a swift recovery. Public Health Wales and NHS Wales are leading on the Test, Trace and Protect strategy, to identify people that need to self-isolate.

“Students and staff are able to continue accessing our sites for their scheduled learning and work. We will be updating these figures weekly.”

Information for students on plans for if coronavirus restrictions are tightened or relaxed is available at southwales.ac.uk/news/coronavirus-overview