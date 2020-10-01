New research has revealed the most expensive dog breeds to keep and care for in the UK.

Experts from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have researched more than 40 of the most popular dog breeds to compile a new list of the pooches which burn the biggest holes in owners’ pockets.

What is the most expensive dog breed?

Standard Poodles take the crown for being the most cash-demanding breed.

After considering the cost of feeding, insuring and grooming Poodles over their average lifespan, as well as day-to-day accessory and equipment costs, this breed can set owners back over £18,700.

Next up, Saint Bernard owners will also require deep pockets as these giant breeds cost around £1,800 every year – and they usually live to around nine – but even 7.5kg Lhasa Apsos are ‘cash demanding’. With their intense grooming schedules, these fluffy pups tend to cost over £14,000 throughout their lifetimes – significantly more than big breeds like Japanese Akitas and Rottweilers.

Miniature Schnauzer owners must also be prepared to set aside nearly £500 a year for grooming costs alone.

What are the cheapest breeds of dogs?

Some of the cheapest breeds to own in 2020 include Jack Russells, Patterdales, Staffordshire Bull Terriers and Whippets. These breeds tend to live to 13 and 14-years-old on average, and cost just £7,000 to £8,000 over this time.

These are the top five cheapest and most expensive dogs...

How was the research carried out?

The costs of each breed were calculated by looking at the average costs of food and treats, vaccinations and boosters, grooming, toys, basic equipment, and even insurance.

Insurance costs tend to depend largely on breed sizes, and range from anything between £5 to £18 a month.

On average, new dog owners should expect to pay about £2,030 in the first year – including the new puppy cost – and about £850 per dog each year after.

What have researchers said?

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Britain is a nation of dog lovers, and most of us dream of welcoming a canine companion into our homes at some point in our lives.

“But before deciding on a specific breed, you should look into its general behaviour and temperament, and of course how much they’re going to cost to care for each year, because some breeds are significantly more costly than others.

“We’ve looked at the initial cost of buying a puppy in normal times and also how Covid has impacted puppy prices – but the financial impact of owning a dog doesn’t stop there.

“To provide an accurate figure we’ve also looked at the basic costs of food and treats based on the average weight of each breed, as well as vaccinations and boosters, grooming costs, toys, basic equipment like leads and collars, and even insurance prices.

“Pet insurance is basically a safety net to help protect you against unexpected veterinary bills, so is definitely worth having. It can cost upwards of £200 a year for some of the larger breeds but will save you having to potentially shell out thousands of pounds if your pet were to fall ill.

“Another cost many owners might fail to consider is grooming. Some breeds require more intensive grooming schedules than others and all the appointments add up, so don’t forget to do your research and factor this in when choosing a breed.

“It’s also worth adding that if you’ve done the maths and are positive that you can afford to welcome a dog into the family, don’t forget to check your local rescue centres as there are hundreds of dogs waiting to find for their forever homes.

“Adopting is usually a lot cheaper than buying a puppy from a breeder as well, so you’ll be rescuing an adorable pup whilst saving yourself cash that can be used for its care in the long run.”

The full research and cost breakdowns can be found here: https://www.netvouchercodes.co.uk/blog/cost-of-owning-a-dog.