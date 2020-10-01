Can you help bring Teddy home?
Gwent Police are helping a very sad boy who has lost one of his best friends in Friars Walk.
The boy was with his Teddy Bear this afternoon near Next but got separated from him.
Police are asking anyone who has seen the teddy to help reunite the pair.
Hand him in to the nearest shop.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We have taken a report from a very sad little boy of a missing teddy bear.
"He was last seen in Friars Walk this afternoon near to Next.
"Please let us know if you have seen Teddy or have handed him in to a nearby shop.
"Help bring Teddy Home."
