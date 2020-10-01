TWO puppies have been stolen from their home.

The Lurcher puppies were stolen from a property in Penperlleni, Abergavenny.

They were taken at some point during the day yesterday (Wednesday, September 30), between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

The pair were both under a year old.

Gwent Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "We're appealing for information following two Lurcher puppies being stolen.

"The puppies; one dog, one bitch both under 12 months old, were stolen from an outdoor run at a property in Penperlleni, Abergavenny.

"They were taken sometime between 7.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday 30th September.

"Anyone with information relating to the incident or the whereabouts of the puppies is asked to call 101 or direct message us quoting log 330 30/09/20.

"Dog owners are also urged to take extra security measures to ensure the safety of their dogs."

The advice given by the police for looking after dogs is:

- Ensure your pet is microchipped – if your dog runs off and it is found, you can be easily traced as its owner. If your dog is stolen, when it is taken to the vets, they will discover that the dog is chipped and you will be identified as its rightful owner

- Don’t leave dogs unattended in the street, however small and friendly the community

- Don’t leave them alone in a car – particularly when the weather starts to warm up

- Ensure your garden is secure and don’t leave them alone for long periods of time

- If you keep them outside, make sure your property and kennels are secure