A MAN who carried out two terrifying robberies before he assaulted a police officer arresting him is behind bars.
Nathan Edwards, 31, of Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca, was jailed for nearly seven years at Swansea Crown Court.
He robbed one man of his Sony mobile phone and another of a mountain bike.
The offences happened in Caerphilly on May 31.
Edwards admitted both robberies, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.
After the case, Gwent Police’s Detective Constable Matthew Pearce said: "He attacked one victim with a weapon before stealing their property and fleeing the scene.
“Later that evening, he attacked a second victim and upon arrest assaulted a police officer.
"I welcome the sentenced passed. I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent and reiterates that this behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.
“Crimes of this nature will be dealt with robustly, as demonstrated by the sentence given."
Judge Catherine Richards jailed Edwards for six years and 11 months.