TRAVELLERS returning to Wales from Poland and Turkey will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
The two countries are among five new areas removed from Wales' quarantine exemption list today.
Joining Poland and Turkey are Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius.
The new measures come into force from 4am on Saturday.
Health minister Vaughan Gething said: "On July 10 the Welsh Government amended the Regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories, and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.
"Since then these regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.
Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius, Poland and Turkey will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories.
Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 4am on Saturday 3 October."