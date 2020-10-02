CHANGES to the coronavirus regulations will be announced today to support single parents those living on their own in local lockdown.

The Welsh Government's 21 day regulation review takes place today.

First minister Mark Drakeford is not expected to make any major changes to the national coronavirus rules as cases continue to rise.

However, changes to local rules will be made to support single parents and people living on their own.

The move comes in recognition of the "emotional toll" the virus can have on people living alone.

Earlier in the week Mr Drakeford told the Senedd that the Welsh Government were considering allowing adults living alone in local lockdown to meet other people indoors.

People living in areas of Wales with local restrictions in place currently cannot meet indoors with anyone they do not live with.

On Tuesday, the first minister told the Senedd a similar model being used by Scotland, where single-adult households can meet up with one other person in the same position, was being tracked by government advisers.

“That consideration for single-adult households is part of the current three-week review which was discussed by cabinet colleagues this morning,” Mr Drakeford said.

“I’m hopeful that we will be able to complete the necessary regulations and the advice we need to take from the chief medical officer and others in order to complete our consideration of it within the three-week review that culminates this week.”

But Mr Drakeford said no exemptions would be given to students in Wales studying in areas under local lockdowns.

His answer came after Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price asked Mr Drakeford whether students would also be allowed to form extended households or be allowed to travel between home and university if one or both were under lockdown.

Mr Drakeford said: “The rules governing young people are the same rules as govern everyone else.”