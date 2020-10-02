A MAN with a history of violence has been jailed after he attacked two emergency workers at a Gwent hospital.
Police condemned Daniel Green for the assaults at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital and said it was fortunate that no one was seriously hurt.
The 27-year-old, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, attacked a consultant and porter on January 27 this year.
Green pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court and he must also pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.
The court heard how the attacks were “aggravated by the defendant's previous record”.
He has spent much of his 20s in custody and has previous convictions for attempted robbery, assault and burglary.
After the hearing, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, Police Constable Owain Smallwood said: "Green’s behaviour on this day was totally out of order and, considering the level of violence involved, it was lucky that no one was seriously injured.
“Assaults on emergency service workers are completely unacceptable.
"Hospital staff come to work to care for and help those in need and should never feel unsafe in their workplace.”