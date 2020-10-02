A CAREER criminal has been jailed again after he burgled a Newport city centre pub and nightclub.

Joseph Curley, 48, admitted break-ins at Ye Olde Murenger House in High Street and the Cotton Club in Cambrian Road.

He stole a purse containing £40 from the pub, and alcohol of an unknown value from the Cotton Club.

Curley, of Charles Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and the criminal damage of a car.

MORE NEWS

The offences were committed in March.

He was jailed for a total of 32 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from prison.

Curley was jailed for 876 days earlier this year after he raided a home as a pregnant woman was sleeping upstairs.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he walked into the home near Newport city centre through an unlocked door and stole a wallet, purse and Lenovo laptop.

Jailing him, Judge Catherine Richards told him: “Once again you have brought fear and anxiety into other people’s lives.”

That hearing was told Curley had 48 previous convictions for 114 offences.

Prosecutor James Evans said that 23 of these were for non-dwelling burglaries and 12 were for dwelling burglaries.

Curley carried out the raid when the pregnant woman and her partner were asleep in May.

Mr Evans said: “They became aware of what had happened when the male complainant received a message on his mobile phone from his bank to say that his cards had been refused at the Shell petrol station on Malpas Road.”

The defendant had tried to use the cards there and he was captured on CCTV cameras.

After the cards were refused Curley used a £20 note from the man’s wallet to pay for goods there.

Police also found his DNA on a birthday card he had opened in the house in the hope of finding money inside and recovered some of the stolen property from his home.

Curley pleaded guilty to burglary.

Mr Evans said he was jailed for 40 months for burglary in 2012 and for 50 months in 2015.

Scott Bowen, representing the defendant, said: “There is not a great deal that can be said in mitigation.”

He asked the court to take into account his early guilty plea.