A ‘GOOD Samaritan’ drink-driver was caught over the limit by the police after going to pick up a cyclist friend who had a puncture.

Officers stopped Matthew Broadway when they were presented with the bizarre spectacle of the bicycle being held down by the defendant’s pal with the boot open.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the back seats of the Suzuki Swift had been taken out as it drove past them in Upper Cwmbran.

The police stopped the car at around 8pm on April 25 and Mike Williams, prosecuting, said: “The officers could smell intoxicants and they believed the defendant was unsteady on his feet.”

Broadway, 39, of Maendy Way, Cwmbran, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to having 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal driving limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Rod Smith, mitigating, said: “The defendant is a builder and had drunk two cans after work.

“A friend telephoned him and told him he had a puncture on his bicycle and needed help.

“Mr Broadway put down the seats in the back of his car and his friend was holding down the bike.

“There was no question of any bad driving by the defendant.

“He had no intention of driving that evening and he was only acting as a Good Samaritan that day.”

Broadway was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £525 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge.